TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been five days since Kiely Rodni disappeared after attending a party at the Prosser Family Campground.

It has also been five days since Rodni’s boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, has heard from her.

Westfall said they exchanged text messages before she left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground which was the last place anyone, so far, has reported seeing her.

“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” Westfall said.

Westfall said he complained about his day as she listened.

“Then at 10:30, she responded to what I was saying, and just said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry that you’re going through that,” Westfall said “And that was the last time I heard from her.”

Rodni’s close friend, Kate Cuno, said they spent the afternoon together on Friday, just hours before she disappeared.

“The day of the party, I hung out with her,” Kate Cuno, Rodni’s friend, said “We made creme brulee. Everything was normal. I don’t think she ran away or anything.”

While law enforcement, including the FBI, continue their search in and around the Prosser Campground and reservoir, Westfall, Cuno, and another friend went to Reno to search for Rodni.

Cuno said they were in Reno the day before the party. Reno is a place where Westfall and Rodni could go for some alone time.

Westfall and Cuno invited FOX40 to accompany them to the spot in Reno where Rodni liked to go.

“I definitely feel like that in this current situation that she’s safe,” Westfall said. “I don’t know where she is. We don’t have anything to go off of at this point. But, I fully believe that she’s alive and well. And I fully believe that the two of us, three of us or other people are gonna bring her home safe.”