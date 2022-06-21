SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bradshaw Animal Center is hoping for some towel donations after running out.

The shelter asked residents if they have any gently-used towels that they would be willing to give away.

“We go through hundreds of towels daily and we need more,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

According to the shelter, towels often have to be thrown out despite staff washing them.

“Sometimes due to illness or too much wear and tear, towels must be discarded,” Bradshaw Animal Shelter said.

The Sacramento shelter said they are accepting donations between Tuesday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, they said donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.

Donations can be taken to 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento.