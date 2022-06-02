SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For anyone interested in adopting a pet, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is providing Sacramento County residents an ample opportunity this weekend.

The shelter announced this week its waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats and kittens on Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is only waiving the adoption fees on those two days due to a “desperate need” of fosters and adopters.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the shelter said it was overcrowded with nearly 400 combined dogs, cats and kittens. According to a video attached to the post, the shelter said it has 182 dogs placed in 144 kennels and had to double up dogs for space.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced on Facebook it’s no longer taking in healthy and tame stray cats until it has “the capacity to suitably care for additional strays.”

“Our goal is always to provide quality care to each pet in our shelter,” the shelter said in the post. “Because most tame cats are owned and have a caretaker, we ask that the public leave them in place, unless they are sick/injured/pregnant.”

“However, the return to field (RTF) spay-neuter program for feral/community cats remains open. We thank our community for understanding our current care limitations,” the shelter continued.

Potential adopters and temporary foster caretakers don’t need to make an appointment but fosters need to apply online on the Sacramento County website before continuing with the fostering process.

“Foster care providers are critical to our efforts to save lives by providing temporary care outside of the shelter to animals such as those being too young for adoption, needing to recover from an illness or injury, for behavior modification, or just because they need a break from the stresses of shelter life,” the county said on its website.

According to the shelter, adoption includes:

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped

Vaccinated

Sac County residents receive one year of licensing

Dog toy for dog adopters

Click here to view a list of all the shelter’s adoptable pets.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Avenue.