Breen Elementary in Rocklin welcomes students back for hybrid-learning model

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — After making changes to keep everyone safe, students started in-person learning in Rocklin Monday.

“So we don’t usually have a red carpet,” Breen Elementary School Principal Jennifer Palmer explained. “So we’re pretty excited to welcome kids back in the right style.”

The red carpet welcome isn’t the only difference students will notice when they step back on campus at Breen Elementary School for the first time in six months.

“We also have arrows — directional arrows — so that high-traffic areas are one-way so students know we just have to travel a little differently on our campus to maintain physical distancing,” Palmer said.

It’s day one of the Rocklin Unified School District’s hybrid-learning model.

Students will be back on campus half the time and continue distance learning the other half.

“And then really, what we’re going to think about is our at-home learning days is more of that reinforcement and just repetition of skills that they might have learned in a direct instruction model on their in-person days,” Palmer explained.

It’s a new way of teaching, and not just because most students will be wearing masks on campus all day.

Teachers will still stream parts of their classes live for their students at home to join in.

Recess will be divided into zones where students will stay in small groups and rotate through.

And, only 20 to 30 students will be allowed in the lunchroom at one time.

But even with all the changes in place, students, parents and teachers brought their smiling faces back to campus — even behind their face masks.

“You know, again, innovating and finding new ways to reach kids in a meaningful way, even remotely. But I think ultimately, they’re probably pretty excited to see those faces in person,” Palmer said.

Rocklin unified school district officials told FOX40 classrooms will be disinfected every day.

If a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will be isolated from everyone else on campus and sent home.

Parents can either keep their child at home for two weeks to quarantine or have them tested for COVID-19 before returning to school.