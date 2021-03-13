Breweries, wineries allowed to serve drinks without food in some counties

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — More businesses Saturday were allowed to reopen after the state released updated guidance.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food can open outdoors if they are in the purple and red tier counties.

Many breweries say it’s a step in the right direction.

The new guidelines say reservations are required and customers can be there for 90 minutes maximum.

Also, service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.

It’s not known how many breweries opened because of the state’s decision because many breweries started operating as restaurants early in the pandemic.

One West Sacramento brewery said they are happy with the news, but they are going to keep operating the same way they have for a while.

“We choose to continue to run it as a food because we didn’t want to change and maybe change back. We have kind of kept the baseline from where we are at before,” said Erle Mankin, co-owner of Jackrabbit Brewing.

The state says bars that do not serve meals that are in the purple and red tier counties will remain closed.