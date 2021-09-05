Bridge Fire forces evacuations in Auburn near Foresthill Bridge

The Latest – Sunday, Sept. 5

4:30 p.m.

The Bridge Fire has grown to 100 acres and is 0% contained, Cal Fire said Sunday.

Old Foresthill Road is now now closed. Residents in Foresthill are instructed to not try and drive to Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Evacuation WARNING in the following area-



Applegate Road on the north

Boole Road to the river on the east

The North Fork of the American River on the South

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire burning in Auburn has forced evacuations in a local state park Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire officials said the Bridge Fire started beneath the Foresthill Bridge at 1:24 p.m. and has spread across Foresthill Road.

The fire has burned 20 acres on the south side of the road and more than 10 acres on the north side.

State parks officials evacuated visitors to the Auburn State Recreation Area while crews try to contain the blaze.

#BRIDGEFIRE Foresthill Bridge in the Auburn State Recreation Area near the city of Auburn in Placer County. The fire is spotting across Foresthill Road road. On the south side 20 acres on north side 10 plus acres. State Parks evacuating park visitors. pic.twitter.com/dzjqaP5JzQ — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 5, 2021

