SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon.

Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year.

The brother of Mary Kate Tibbitts said that his sister would be alive today if it were not for a couple of propositions and a mandatory zero bail policy during COVID that released her suspected killer early from prison.

Now, Dan Tibbitts is speaking out against Senate Bill 262, which would implement a zero bail policy again.

“It disregards the will of the voters who in 2020, voted prop. 25… to keep the current bail system in place,” Dan Tibbits, Kate’s brother said.

Kate Tibbitts was murdered inside her Land Park home, along with her two senior golden retrievers, in September of last year.

“It’s been a very somber year… I’m thankful my family has faith,” Tibbits said. “Because I know my sister’s in a good place. I know whose presence my sister is in. So that gives me comfort.”

Sacramento police arrested 57-year-old Troy Davis, on suspicion of murder.

Davis was a parolee with a violent history, who was also charged with assault, intent to commit rape and arson for allegedly setting Kate’s home on fire.

“I refer to it as the perfect storm,” Tibbits said. “I also refer to it as three strikes. Prop. 57 he was released. Prop. 47 he was released. Zero bail, he was released on zero bail. Three strikes. But it’s not him that’s out. It’s my sister that’s out.”

Senate Bill 262 will go to a vote as early as Monday.

“Zero bail is a failed policy,” Jeff Reisig the Yolo County District Attorney said. “When we looked at the data in Yolo County after doing it for over a year, we found that 70 percent recidivism rate, meaning people who were released on zero bail, went out and reoffended. Some within days. Most within six months.”

District Attorney Reisig said that some committed serious crimes, including murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

“I like to say it’s a get out of jail free card,” Reisig said. “And people are really getting hurt because of this policy. People have been murdered, like Ms. Tibbitts, because of this policy. And the legislature just needs to scratch this idea. It’s a bad idea.”

“It’s not the criminals that forfeited their rights when they committed their heinous crimes… It’s people like my sister, innocent victims,” Tibbits said.