Brother of slain 61-year-old Land Park woman speaks out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The brother of the 61-year-old woman who was killed in her Land Park home, along with her two dogs, spoke out Tuesday, remembering her as a wonderful person.

“She is absolutely in a better place,” said Dan.

Dan shared his feelings of losing his sister with KFBK’s John McGinness earlier Tuesday.

“What happen to her will never … and even if justice is served, there will never be comfort there,” Dan said.

Sacramento police arrested 51-year-old Troy Davis, who is suspected of killing Dan’s sister. He faces charges in court including homicide, assault with intent to commit rape, malicious maiming of animals for allegedly killing her two dogs, along with arson for setting the house on fire.

The California District Attorney’s Association expressed outrage over the killing, saying Davis had been released from prison on zero-bail policies back in June.

“The people who support these zero bail and releasing prisoners for good behavior, I hope and pray that they never have to go through what my siblings and my father and I are going through now,” Dan said.

Those in the quiet Land Park community, next to Sacramento City College, are still reeling from the thought that someone would kill their neighbor. They describe the 61-year-old as a kind and loving dog owner.

Neighbors and family members left flowers and even a box of dog treats on the front porch of the house.

“The community, the family have lost a devoted friend, a devoted sister, a devoted daughter,” Dan said. “She lived her life full of joy. She was an extremely caring person. Never focused on herself. Always focused on others.”