(KTXL) — The brother of a victim who was killed in Rio Linda was arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Sunday, Feb. 26, CHP officers heard gunshots near U Street in Rio Linda. When CHP and deputies from the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene, they found a man, 42-year-old Russell Mawyer, lying in a driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department began life-saving measures on Mawyer, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that after the investigation, deputies arrested the victim’s brother, 39-year-old Robert Maywer, on suspicion of murder.