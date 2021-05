SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire started burning Saturday morning in southern Solano County, according to fire officials.

Reports of the fire started at 10:28 a.m., and it’s currently burning 20-25 acres.

NWS Bay Area tweeted that smoke may begin to move toward the Benicia bridge due to “the building Northerly winds.”

Smoke may begin to move towards the Benicia Bridge area from a fire in southern Solano Co, due to the building Northerly winds.https://t.co/WbeCa8wsoC#Cawx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/gAcOo3AgyB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2021

No structures have been damaged.

This is a developing story.