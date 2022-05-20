SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group gathered in downtown Sacramento Thursday at a community healing vigil to stand in solidarity and honor those who lost their lives in the Buffalo mass shooting.

In a 180-page document, the suspect, Payton Gendron, said he wanted to kill people of color because he was afraid they were “replacing white people.”

Its been nearly one week since the deadliest mass shooting in Buffalo history where investigators say 10 people were killed and three were injured when a white gunman opened fire at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The vigil was held at Ali Youseffi Square, a few blocks away from the location of the deadly K Street shooting in April. Some are disappointed at how the two shootings have been characterized.

“This mass shooting here in Sacramento was immediately classified as gang violence,” Youth Advocate Patrice Hill said. “Every time there is a white domestic terrorist that takes the life of multiple people they are deemed mentally unstable.”

“We talk about gun violence is affecting America. Racism is still affecting America,” Community Activist Berry Accuis said. “And for all those individuals that continue to say that racism is no longer a thing. What was this thing? Let’s discuss that.”

Attendees also called for more protection of the Black community.

“… [T]he things that have played out throughout the nation eventually plays out here in Sacramento,” Accuis said.