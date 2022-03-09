SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A day after volunteers started building homes in South Sacramento, thieves broke into the job site and stole $6,300 worth of materials.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento posted surveillance footage of the theft on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

In the two-minute video, two people dressed in construction clothes are seen breaking the locks of Habitat for Humanity’s “Mandolin Estates” project site around 7 a.m. They then loaded the materials onto a trailer and another truck, with two other people.

Habitat for Humanity said a police report has been filed and asked viewers of the video to provide any information to the Sacramento Police Department.

The jobsite is a 13-home development for a project called Women Build, which includes 550 female volunteers who are building homes for low-income women.

In a press release, the nonprofit said it has lost close to $30,000 over the last year despite hiring a security company. According to the nonprofit, the theft on the job site comes nine days after a Habitat for Humanity truck was stolen.

The nonprofit said the truck is the primary vehicle for its Neighborhood Revitalization program, which helps repair homes for low-income seniors, veterans, and families to help them avoid displacement.

According to the nonprofit, the thieves who stole the truck allegedly cut the ignition wiring system, cut the battery cables to stop the alarm and stole the catalytic converter. The organization said repairs of the truck cost about $4,300.

“As a nonprofit that works hard to stretch every resource and dollar donated to provide critically needed affordable housing for low-income single mothers, families, seniors, and veterans, we are heartbroken to see this deliberate and coordinated theft of needed build materials from our jobsite.” Leah Miller, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento