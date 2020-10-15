Burglar caught on camera in Hughson during daylight car break-in

HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) – Deputies in Stanislaus County are warning people in the Hughson area about car break-ins after a brazen burglar was caught on surveillance video.

In less than a minute, a driver seen on surveillance video pulled up to a white sedan, looked inside and after he seemed to walk away, he went back and broke the window in broad daylight.

FOX40 spoke to customers who visited the same shopping plaza where it happened in Hughson.

“If I buy anything, I make sure I take it out, into the house, before I lock my car every night,” said Hughson resident Greg Rightmire.

Rightmire said the incident brought up memories of a break-in that happened to him years ago.

“I kinda feel violated because, like you said, you work so hard for your money, all your life and then you have somebody who doesn’t want to work or they want to steal,” Rightmire said.

He said he won’t make the same mistake twice.

“It was a lesson learned, don’t leave it in your car. No iPads, nothing electronic that somebody wants or even like a Target bag,” Rightmire advised.

Other drivers also shared their own tips.

“Definitely makes you a little bit scared, right, when you have things in your car. Laptops, phones, you obviously don’t want to have them in plain sight,” said Modesto resident Alonso Gallo.

For anyone who recognizes the brazen burglar, contact Hughson Police Services at 209-883-4052 or the dispatch non-emergency number 209-552-2468 and request to speak with a deputy assigned to Hughson.