SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A professional driver for the Sacramento City Unified School District said her pay has not budged in the past six years, so like many of her colleagues, she works two jobs.

Arriving at the transportation center by 5:45 every school day, Casondra Wills picks up her first special needs student at 6:15. She then completes her morning rounds at Edward Kemble, Cesar Chavez and Theodore Judah Elementary.

Wills then goes to her second job for two to three hours at a time before returning to her bus for after-school pick-up.

“Some of us come in when it’s dark and some of us go home when it’s dark,” Wills said.

Wills said, after 26 years with the district, she is paid $20.49 an hour, and that their pay is problematic in more ways than one.

“We don’t have enough salary to retain folks and not even bring folks over to work with us. They’re going elsewhere,” Wills said.

Often times school labor discussions seem to center on teachers, and she said it feels the bus drivers, custodians, nutritional workers, teacher aides and other classified staff get overlooked. Wills asks for families to not forget about the workers who drive, feed, clean up after and care for their children.

“We are the first people our children see in the morning when they leave their homes when we transport them safely, and we are the last, before they get home, that those children see on those buses,” Wills said.