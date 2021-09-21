Businesses along Highway 50 thankful to firefighters who battled Caldor Fire

STRAWBERRY, Calif. (KTXL) — A sign of gratitude is on display at the Strawberry Station General Store along Highway 50.

“We’re so fortunate compared to somebody who loses everything, you know,” said owner “Squirrel” Schlosser.

Schlosser said his business had a close call with the Caldor Fire, and it gave him a new level of respect for the hard work done by firefighters and their massive support crews.

“I appreciate that they can put in that effort. You know the non-stop effort. I did come in here with Sheriff deputies a couple weeks ago, and there was like 200 people here, you know. And you’re like, ‘Holy smokes.’ And you come back ten hours later and they’re still here. And the next day, they’re still here,” Schlosser told FOX40.

The store is back in business now that Highway 50 is open after a month-long shutdown. Fire and utility crews are still doing a lot of cleanup and repair work in the burn area so Caltrans is advising travelers to be extra cautious and alert.

The South Lake Tahoe business community is now encouraging people to visit.

“We definitely went through some hard times when the fire hit close to us,” said Belen Urrutia, manager at Cold Water Brewery and Grill. “Firefighters, first responders have done an amazing job containing the fire and getting people to be safe and back in town and allowing all the tourists to come enjoy Tahoe.”

Tourists at Lake Tahoe said they would also enjoy some more company.

“Not much going on. We went gambling, went eating and got the place to ourselves. It’s no fun gambling by yourself. You need the excitement,” said visitor Scott McDougall.

“I definitely encourage people to come back and visit and have a good time,” Urrutia said. “We still have plenty of summer for them.”