Businesses cautiously optimistic with reopening on horizon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County could be allowing many more businesses, including dine-in restaurants, to reopen as soon as this weekend.

Tuesday morning, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved certifying an attestation letter to be sent to the state asking for permission to move into phase 2B.

Sacramento city leaders said they want to make sure people are supporting local businesses.

Business owners FOX40 spoke with said in order to recover, it’s not just about proper restrictions but also a change in people’s perceptions.

“We do meet the tests, we have enough testing,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “Our rates of infection, rates of hospitalization remain relatively flat.”

Steinberg said the news is encouraging but warned it won’t be back to business as usual just yet.

“There are parts of this you can’t control but you can control wearing a mask out in public,” he said.

It’s also unclear how much this move will help the city’s local economy.

“Just because we’re allowed to reopen doesn’t mean we can actually sustain that unless we can at least make our base amount,” Selland’s Market-Cafe owner Randall Selland said. “You can’t go into debt every month and survive.”

Selland said with six different restaurant locations in his group, he initially laid off 360 employees. Now, running curbside pickup at four of his cafes, he’s only been able to rehire 90 of those employees.

“We would love to bring back everybody,” Selland said.

That’s why city leaders have launched a campaign to support local businesses.

City Councilman Jeff Harris said about 30% of the city’s budget comes from sales tax.

“As soon as you’re able to buy from a local vendor, let’s all flood back there and support our local business community because that is what keeps our city afloat,” he said.

Long term, Mayor Steinberg said he’s still optimistic about the revitalization of the city’s Railyards and building the Major League Soccer stadium.

“There could be some modest timing impacts but nothing that is going to set us back dramatically,” Steinberg told FOX40.

In the short term, Selland hopes entering phase 2B this weekend could help turn things around.

“The more guidelines are relaxed and the more people we can get in our restaurants, the more people hired back,” he said.

If the county’s request is approved by the state, some retail will be allowed to open as long as they limit the number of people inside their shops. However, hair and nail salons are still considered part of phase 3, so they may not be able to reopen for several weeks.