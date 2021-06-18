Businesses look forward to a weekend without restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — After 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions, this weekend will mark the first time businesses will not have to worry about enforcing social distancing guidelines, but they do have to worry about the heatwave.

The heat did impact how many people were outside this afternoon, but as the evening arrived, more people took advantage of the restriction-free experience.

“We’re sort of soaking it in,” said Alan Dillard, who is visiting from Chicago. “It’s too hot for me, man. I’m about to pass out.”

Having experienced mild Chicago weather recently, the California heat was a shock.

“We have been eating, drinking, trying to make the best of it,” Dillard said.

As the heatwave continues, most outdoor seating options remain open but businesses are thankful pandemic restrictions lifted just in time.

“There’s tons of reservations for people dining inside,” said Terrence Tang, with Fieldwork Brewing Company.

Tang is pleased the guidelines were lifted, especially with the heatwave.

“We are just very excited to have people in here. Just seeing smiling faces for once is a nice change of pace,” Tang said.

The owner of Tropics Ale House on J Street says it has been a long road. Owner Pat Kashani says he is excited about seeing more people inside, things picking up and, most importantly, his employees not having to police indoor guidelines.

“It’s definitely a little less stressful knowing that legally people can walk around without a mask on,” Kashani said.

As things pick up, businesses are still finding it difficult to hire .

“It’s an everyday challenge,” Kashani said.

But they will take that over dealing with restrictions.

“It’s just been a huge relief. We’ve been able to stay open later. Employees are staying a lot longer; they are getting more hours. They are making more money. Everybody’s happier,” Kashani said.