Businesses prepare for new guidelines as Placer County health director warns of being put on COVID-19 watch list

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Placer, Yuba and Sutter counties are warning businesses that they may soon fall under the state’s watch list and new guidelines.

“Given Placer County’s current trajectory, businesses in the affected sectors are advised to begin preparing to transition to outdoor operations,” said Placer County Public Health Director Dr. Aimee Sisson.

“Oh goodness, no,” said Anamarie Brewer, who owns Craft Beer Vault in Rocklin.

Months ago, when the pandemic started affecting businesses, Brewer was forced to serve food just to stay open, even though it doesn’t make her money.

Now, with the likelihood of only being able to have customers outside, she told FOX40 business is not looking good.

“Just outside in our little space, absolutely not, it would not be possible with this tiny, little area we have out here,” she said.

Further east, the Auburn State Theatre has been closed since March.

“We have to keep planning and we have to keep being able to say go,” Auburn State Theatre Executive Director Janis Wikoff told FOX40.

Wikoff said the theater has already spaced out seating arrangements for a movie they were hoping to show later in July.

The news that she might not be able to open soon is another blow but she said she is ready when the time comes.

“In fact, today a woman called who bought tickets for a movie and that’s was exactly what she asked. ‘Will there be anyone behind me? Will there be anyone in front of me? Will there be anyone across from me?’ And we did our homework. So, we’re happy with this seat chart,” said Wikoff.

Brewer said after being open for three years she thought 2020 would be her year to shine.

“And this year was the year I thought business was going to take off and it’s kind of been the opposite of that due to COVID-19,” said Brewer.