Businesses react to temporary closure of Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Whenever something changes, there are often those who see it as a negative while others may benefit.

“I am going to lose a lot of business — gonna lose a lot of business. Plus, there’s gonna be a lot of traffic out here,” said Sunny Walia, owner of Quality Tune-Up Shops.

Walia is not looking forward to Highway 99 being shut down for the next several days.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Highway 99 will be closed in both directions for four days straight. It will reopen 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Commuters who normally drive between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 interchange will have to make other travel plans.

Walia’s shop is on Fruitridge Road just off Highway 99. He says the Fruitridge exit from Highway 99 is a great way to attract customers.

“Oh yeah, it’s the best advantage there is,” Walia said.

Also, a fire in early 2020 shut down his shop for a year, which led to money lost. Then, there is a layer of danger. Walia believes drivers will continue to cut through his parking but in greater numbers.

“Doing like 50 miles an hour through this thing, there’s gonna be a lot of hazards happening,” Walia said.

One detour during the closure will be Franklin Boulevard. Now, if Franklin Boulevard does see all the extra cars as expected, there is going to be a lot of stop and go traffic. Some business owners believe it could lead to new customers.

“It could bring tons of potential customers. That could bring a lot of flow,” said Jacob Gray, owner of Mad Rhino Tools.

Mad Rhino Tools is on Franklin Boulevard just south of Fruitridge. Gray is optimistic and hopes the signs out front will pay dividends.

“At least three times the amount of viewers, at least,” Gray said.

Not all though will have their bottom lines affected by the road work. For those who live on Franklin Boulevard, the upcoming crowded streets is just what it is for some.

“It will be a nuisance. It will be more noise and the probability of accidents increases. But I’m no longer commuting, so I will just avoid it,” said resident Dorothy Klishevich.