Businesses see more clientele but struggle to hire full staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a busy Saturday night in downtown Sacramento as restrictions continue to loosen across the state.

“Very busy. The outdoor dining is fantastic. The 25% inside hurts us a little bit, but we are accommodating to it,” said Scott McLeod.

McLeod is the general manager at Polanco Cantina, and he says he’s hopeful more will open up as California’s vaccination process continues to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in the meantime, it’s all hands on deck.

“Our employees are working double. They’re working overtime. They are working six days a week,” McLeod said.

He says they are trying to fill eight kitchen positions and have at least 10 employees handling the front house. But they have not been lucky.

“It has been very difficult. We have ads on Indeed and we have on Craigslist. The response hasn’t been any good,” McLeod said. “When we do get applicants, we schedule interviews and they just don’t show up for them.”

Courtney Cucchi is with Heringer Estates in Claksburg, and she says Yolo County, which is now in the state’s orange tier, is dealing with a similar problem.

“People are out there, and they are looking for jobs. And they are already getting hired at other locations,” Cucchi said.

They are hoping to fill at least five positions for tasting room servers and for help at the farmer’s market.

After a month of bad news on the employment front, California reported it had added 141,000 jobs in February. More than 102,000 of it coming from the restaurant and hotel industries.

It’s good news for McLeod and Cucchi as people are slowly going back to work. They remain optimistic they can slowly fill those empty positions.

“I think there’s great people out there are still looking for jobs,” Cucchi said.

In the meantime, they hope restrictions will continue to be lifted.

Overall, California had 1.2 million fewer jobs in February than it did a year ago.

To see the positions available at Polanco Cantina, click or tap here.

To see the positions available at Heringer Estates, click or tap here.