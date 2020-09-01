Businesses start reopening their doors to customers after Newsom announces new state COVID-19 guidelines

(KTXL) — With the governor’s new state COVID-19 guidelines announced Friday, many businesses were allowed to open back up on Monday.

The Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento said it can allow customers inside, while barbershops in places like Yolo County can also resume indoor operations with some restrictions.

At Havey’s Barber Shop in West Sacramento the phone rang off the hook as dozens tried to get an appointment now that indoor haircuts can resume in the county.

“It’s kind of surreal because this is the second round,” said barber David Aabeyta. “Well, he hit the red light, then went green, then went red. Now, it’s green again, so thank you.”

Abeyta said it’s been a tough year. First, the virus forced him to stop working from mid-March until just after Memorial Day.

More recently, they had to close again.

“July 14 until today, officially. So, six weeks here, I guess,” he told FOX40.

His customers, like Berry Kalor, couldn’t be happier to get a professional cut.

“I tried cutting my own,” he said. “It didn’t work. Oh, it’s ugly.”

“As of this morning, we’re allowed to allow people into our interior of the mall, which is different than its been for a month and a half,” said Nathan Spradlin, the senior marketing manager for Arden Fair Mall.

Arden Fair Mall said customers can only walk through its hallways and won’t be able to stop unless they’re in a store.

“For the time being, you can’t hang out in the mall,” Spradlin explained.

To some customers’ disappointment, not every store is open.

“I would like to see more people, more stores open,” said shopper Sergy Mironyuk.

“There’s a whole lot of them closed,” said shopper Joseph Smith.

But around 80% of its stores will be open this week.

“We encourage guests to go to ardenfair.com before they head in for a visit just to make sure their favorite retailers are open that day,” Spradlin said.

According to Sacramento County, some businesses are now allowed back open for indoor operations with modifications. That includes hair salons and barbershops. It also includes all retail stores and shopping centers, but both must only keep to 25% capacity and malls must keep their food courts and common areas closed.

Professional sports are also allowed but fans still have to stay home.