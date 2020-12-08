Butte County authorities investigate two robberies that happened within minutes of each other

Oroville, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating whether two separate robberies on Tuesday morning are related, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store on Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville around 6:09 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

A store employee said that a man entered the store around 6 a.m., then approached the cash register, put a ski mask on his face, went behind the counter and demanded money. The man was armed with a screwdriver, the employee added.

The man was given “an undisclosed amount of cash,” then left the store on foot, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored sweatshirt with white lettering, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The second robbery occurred later that morning, approximately 10 minutes after the 7-Eleven incident, and is being investigated by the Oroville Police Department, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing into whether the two robberies are related.

Anyone with information should contact Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 538-7322.