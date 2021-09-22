Butte County deputies search for Palermo man who killed his mother

John Rood in undated photos provided by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

PALERMO, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County deputies are looking for a Palermo man who is suspected of killing his mother.

Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from a resident on Ontario Avenue who said her relative had been killed.

When deputies got to the house, they found 67-year-old Dianna Rood dead.

Investigators said they later determined Rood had been allegedly killed by her son, 38-year-old John Rood, earlier that same day.

Officials did not say how Dianna Rood was killed or provide a motive.

Now, the sheriff’s office is searching for John Rood. Anyone who knows his location has been asked to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7671.