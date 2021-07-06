Butte County detectives launch homicide investigation after man found dead in tent at Oroville campground

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County detectives are investigating a homicide after a 20-year-old man was found dead in his tent at an Oroville campground.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, someone who was camping at the Bidwell Canyon Campground called 911 to say a man had been injured, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office wrote in its release.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and California State Parks officers responded to the campground and found Tyler Dickson dead in a tent.

Investigators later discovered the 20-year-old San Pablo resident had been killed by someone, the sheriff’s office said.

Dickson’s cause of death has not been reported.

If anyone has information about the homicide, they are encouraged to call detectives at 530-538-7671.