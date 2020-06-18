Butte County detectives rescue missing, injured fisherman

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office rescued a missing fisherman Wednesday after finding him injured.

Deputies say they were contacted Wednesday by a family member of 65-year-old Robert Bellon, a man who had gone fishing in the area. The family member told detectives that Bellon had been staying in Chico Monday before his fishing trip in Tehama County.

They became concerned when he never returned to his Bay Area home or called family.

Detectives learned his last location was near the area of Highway 32 and Dumb Deer Road, near the Butte County line and began to search.

Bellon was found by helicopter around 5 p.m. on a gravel bar near a creek.

According to detectives, Mellon was seriously injured after falling down a 75-foot embankment and dislocating his knee.

Mellon was taken to nearby hospital for his injuries.