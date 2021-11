BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — It was all hands on deck Friday as Butte County firefighters rescued a horse from a swimming pool.

Cal Fire said firefighters were called to Cherokee Road around 12:30 p.m.

#CherokeeIC [update] the horse has been extricated from the pool and is moving on its own. pic.twitter.com/USnHlv1vfK — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 26, 2021

Photos posted to Twitter show the horse lying on its side, unable to move in the water as firefighters on their stomachs work to pull it free.

Once it got to dry land, the horse was able to move on its own, officials said.

Cal Fire did not say how the horse ended up in the pool.