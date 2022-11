(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said a Butte County man pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl.

Julius Rucks, 41, sold 1,000 counterfeit pharmaceutical tablets containing fentanyl to an undercover agent in late 2018 and early 2019, DOJ said.

According to DOJ, Rucks is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Rucks is scheduled to be sentenced in February by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller.