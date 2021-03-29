Butte County opens vaccine eligibility to people ages 16 and up

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Butte County Public Health announced Monday the county expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 16 and up.

BCPH officials said the eligibility update is effective immediately and is for those who live or work in Butte County.

County officials said residents who are ages 16 and 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. They must also be accompanied by a parent or caregiver and have proof of age at the time of the appointment.

Residents 18 years and older are eligible for all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — according to the release.

As of Monday, the Pfizer vaccine was only available to residents at the Oroville Community Vaccination Clinic or the Chico Hospital Vaccination Clinic, officials said.

Officials said people who book a vaccination appointment through California’s My Turn scheduling system will need to check the “65-74” age range option to get the scheduling process started.

Due to a limitation within the MyTurn system, officials said choosing the “65-74” range option is currently the only way to start the scheduling process. Users will then be prompted to enter their actual date of birth, which will be used to verify their eligibility once they arrive at the vaccination clinic.

Officials said residents who get vaccinated through a retail pharmacy will need to book directly through the pharmacy. Officials said eligibility and vaccine availability may be different at those sites.

To book a vaccination and view a complete list of COVID-19 Community and Hospital Vaccination Clinics, visit the BCPH COVID-19 Vaccination website by tapping or clicking here. Those without internet may call the Butte County COVID Call Center for assistance at 530-552-3050.