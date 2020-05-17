Butte County public health officer resigns with last day on July 10

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Public Health Department announced that it’s health officer has decided to resign.

Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Miller first announced his resignation last week and his last day will be July 10, according to the BCPH.

“It’s been a true honor to work as the Butte County’s Health Officer as we have faced extraordinary challenges together,” said Dr. Miller in a release.

The BCPH said that the “decision to change paths is in no way related to any particular incident or disagreements.”

According to the BCPH, Dr. Miller’s contract was ending in the fall, and he decided to announce his resignation early.

“This will give BCPH more time to recruit for his position,” said the BCPH. “Finding a replacement before the fall will be important in the event that COVID-19 returns as predicted by health professionals.”