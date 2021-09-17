Butte County residents whose wells have gone dry can get water at several locations

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County residents who have had their wells go dry due to drought conditions can get water at several locations throughout the county.

Officials said the Local Emergency issued on July 20 due to the drought is helping secure more resources but the full extent of assistance for well owners is still being determined.

“The County’s immediate focus is providing access to water for those residents experiencing water issues while they work towards a long-term solution,” the county said in a statement.

Residents whose wells are not producing enough water can also access the locations.

The county encourages residents to use the water from the listed locations for daily tasks such as showering, laundry and flushing toilets. Officials said the water is drinkable at the source but can not guarantee it will remain that way unless properly transported.

See available locations below.

North Butte County

2750 Aztec Drive, Chico

Butte County and California Water Service, Chico are coordinating to provide water to residential well owners whose wells or water sources are dry or not producing adequate water. Butte County residents can access up to 100 gallons per person of potable water per day. Residents will need to bring their own containers certified for hauling potable water. The filling station is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. The first day the filling station will open is Saturday, September 18. Butte County will verify residents accessing water are hauling water for household uses only.

South Butte County

In the Oroville area, South Feather Water and Power provides three locations with potable (drinking) water.

7540 Oro Bangor Hwy

This location will accommodate containers up to 5 gallons. Public access is unlimited. No limit on daily use.

2310 Oro Quincy Hwy

This location will accommodate containers up to 5 gallons. Public access is unlimited. No limit on daily use.

234 Kelly Ridge Road

This location will accommodate containers up to 5 gallons. Public access is unlimited. No limit on daily use.