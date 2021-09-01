Butte County Sheriff’s helicopter rescues kayaker stranded overnight

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A kayaker was found Wednesday morning after being reported missing while out on the Feather River in Butte County the night before.

The kayaker’s wife contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday when the kayaker did not make a scheduled meeting earlier in the evening.

With the help state park officials and the California Highway Patrol helicopter, authorities searched for the kayaker in the area of the Feather River outlet off Larkin Road in Oroville.

Despite an extensive search, authorities were unable to locate the kayaker.

On Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., a Butte County Sheriff’s helicopter pilot spotted an overturned kayak about one-eighth of a mile upstream from the boat launch.

Deputies followed up and found the man about one-half mile upstream from his kayak, but were unable to reach him by land.

A Butte County Sheriff’s helicopter pilot flew out to the area at 9 a.m. and was able to safely hoist the man from his location near the water’s edge.

The kayaker had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.