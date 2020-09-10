Butte County wildfire evacuees find shelter, await news of loved ones

GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Many of the families who left the deadly wildfire in Butte County have been sheltered at the county fairgrounds in Gridley.

They said they took what they could but many were still worried about what and who they left behind.

Alongside his family, Danny Contreras waited for the latest news of his missing friends.

“Alan, Alan, if you’re out there, Mr. Nash, I hope you got a truck full of guitars because I hope you’re OK,” Contreras said.

Contreras said he left his home Wednesday and had been wrought with worry after he was separated from his family.

“It’s kinda tense when you don’t know where they were and they wouldn’t let us go down Robinson Mill and they live another 5 miles down,” Contreras told FOX40. “We’re like, let’s go here, let’s go to Walmart.”

Thankfully, after the confusion, he and his family reunited at the Butte County Fairgrounds.

“I’m comfortable in my own skin, so therefore, I’m comfortable wherever I’m at,” Contreras said. “I got my guitar.”

Lynn Smithson said she and her family left their home in Oroville East.

She has a menagerie of animals, a camper and now, electricity.

“And it’s on!” Smithson said. “We have a generator, yes!”

With a few comforts of home while she was evacuated, Smithson said she remains optimistic.

“I’m just one of those half glass full people, you know. You have to just hope for the best,” Smithson said.

She said if the fire changes direction, she will need to take action as she had no choice but to leave some of her beloved animals behind.

“Then I’m gonna be panicking because I have some animals like sheep and cats that I left some food and I’m gonna have somebody go in and get them,” Smithson said.

The evacuation point does allow animals and there are other sites that also allow pets.