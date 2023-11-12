(FOX40.COM) — CAL FIRE has announced that as of Monday, its Butte Unit will no longer require burn permits.

The fire agency added that some areas in Butte County may still require a permit or have burn restrictions in place, which can be found here.

•Video Above: Camp Fire: Five years later

According to CAL FIRE, there are three types of burn permits. Permits for residential burning, one for broadcast burning, and one for agency burning.

Residential Burning is burning outdoors at a single or two-family dwelling unit or residence.

Broadcast Burning is a controlled application of fire to the land, often called a controlled burn or prescribed fire.

Agency/Ag Burning consists of General Projects, where broadcast burning is performed by a state agency or the agricultural industry, or Preventive Projects that could cause a fire.

Although burn permits will no longer be required, CAL FIRE still asks that residents do their due diligence and make sure the day they decide to burn anything is a “permissive burn day,” which can be discovered by contacting your local air quality district.

“As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance, down to bare mineral soil all around burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning,” CAL FIRE’s social media post advised before administering a warning.

“Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines,” the agency concluded.