Law enforcement reported that on Sept. 19 at around 12:15 AM, an Oroville police officer was patrolling the area of Oro Dam Blvd E and Feather River Blvd. when the officer observed a Toyota sedan exit a parking lot, nearly hitting a curb in the opposite lane before accelerating at high speeds.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, however, the driver who was identified as Rawinder Kandola, allegedly fled. He drove erratically through several red lights at high rates of speed, according to OPD.

Police say Kandola led the officer on a brief pursuit with light traffic conditions for about a mile before Kandola lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended an uninvolved occupied SUV near Feather River Blvd. and Gold Dredger Drive.

Kandola’s vehicle then collided with a small tree and damaged nearby property, officials say. The uninvolved party sustained minor injuries and moderate damage to their vehicle.

The solo officer on the scene said they held Kandola at gunpoint and repeatedly instructed him to present his hands. Kandola reportedly failed to comply with the officers’ commands and continued to move around within the vehicle.

For officer safety, the solo officer said they waited until additional backup units arrived on the scene before removing Kandola from his vehicle. Kandola was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail for allegedly driving while under the influence and fleeing or

attempting to evade peace officers with wanton disregard.

Both involved vehicles were towed from the scene.