(FOX40.COM) — A Gridley Unified School District teacher was arrested on Monday after reports were made in October of explicit images of the teacher circulating among students, according to the Gridley Police Department.

Michelle Solis is facing a felony charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16, as she is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a former student.

According to police on Oct. 10 a parent contacted the school district about rumored inappropriate images of Solis being shared amongst students.

An investigation was initiated by police and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office which confirmed the sharing of the explicit images and uncovered Solis’ alleged relationship with a minor.

Solis has been a teacher with GUSD for 20 years.

As the investigation is ongoing, police are asking any parents/guardians of current or former students with information about the current investigation or other potential victims to come forward.