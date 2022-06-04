SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gatorade announced its 37th annual high school student-athlete to win Gatorade California Player of the Year.

C.K. McClatchy player Malcolm Moore was selected Friday and is the first person to be chosen from his school.

According to Gatorade, the award goes to people with outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Moore is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year later this month.

Moore is a senior catcher standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall. He batted .511 with 13 home runs, had 51 RBI, and 47 runs scored through 32 games which helped lead his team to a 29-4 record.

He has also volunteered at multiple charitable fundraisers in association with his school and has donated his time as a youth baseball coach.

On top of all that he maintained a 4.19 GPA and is ranked first in his graduating class of 504 students.

Moore also signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Stanford University later this year.

Now Moore has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. He is also eleigible to submit a short video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants which will be announced through the year.