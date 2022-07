EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE is currently responding to a vegetation fire in El Dorado County near Badger Hill Road and Cable Road.

The fire is just north of Cedar Grove between Pollock Pines and Camino and is approximately 10 acres as of 6:00 p.m.

As of 6:30 p.m., CAL FIRE has reported that the Cable Fire is 20 acres and is 5% contained.

This is an ongoing story.