Cache Creek Casino investigates major cyber attack

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County said Wednesday it still does not have a reopening date scheduled while it investigates a major attack on its computer network.

The casino will remain closed while independent experts investigate the cyber attack, which it says could “take weeks to research thoroughly.”

The casino released a statement, saying in part:

If it is determined the personal information of guests or employees was exposed, we will notify affected individuals in writing. To further reassure our community, we repeat our commitment to continued full pay and benefits for our employees during this time, whether they have been asked to report for their regular shifts or not. Ben Deci, Cache Creek Casino Resort Public Information Officer

Cache Creek has been undergoing renovations in response to the pandemic, including removing some slot machines. Even before COVID-19 shuttered casinos earlier this year, Cache Creek was working on an expansion.