Cache Creek makes major changes to casino floor as it prepares to reopen

BROOKS, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been over two months since Cache Creek Casino Resort closed its doors to customers.

Now with other casinos opening back up for business, it may still be weeks before the casino reopens.

In the meantime, two major projects are underway.

“It’s almost like going back to a blank slate,” said Cache Creek General Manager Kari Smith.

To help keep social distancing when people do come back, the casino has removed some slot machines, turned off other machines and taken away around a quarter of its playing tables.

“That’s a big deal for us because we have a heavy table games business here,” Smith told FOX40.

There also will be no poker when it reopens, which may work out because the new poker room is still being worked on.

Seating at its upcoming bar and steakhouse is ready for customer distancing.

Far before coronavirus was a common word, Cache Creek had been expanding its casino. It’s because of the expansion that Cache Creek feels it will not be left behind when its competition is already open.

“We really wanted to go above and beyond, make sure there is more space on the floor,” Smith said. “And in combination with the fact that we have a whole new addition to the building, we feel like that’s a real competitive differentiation for us.”

Customers will be required to wear face masks to enter the casino. They are advised to bring their own, however, there will be masks available for purchase.

There will also be temperature checks at the door to make sure no one is running a fever.

Smoking and drinking is allowed but it is going to be recommended that people partake in designated areas so they can keep on their masks on the main casino floor.

The casino also said it has been paying it’s 2,300 employees during its shutdown, including the tips that some workers rely on for their wages.