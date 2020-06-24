Cal Expo cancels Fourth of July fireworks show due to coronavirus, budget concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the cancellation of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Officials say the decision to cancel the annual event was made due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and to save valuable budgetary resources.

Normally, the event attracts around 30,000 people, according to Cal Expo.

This year, families can pre-order light-up toys and participate in the Food Festival To-Go program, available for pickup on Friday, July 3.

“It saddens us to have to cancel a decades-old tradition enjoyed annually by tens of thousands of Californians. But we hope that by offering this alternative we can provide residents an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day while ensuring the safety of our community.” Margaret Mohr, Deputy General Manager of Business Development