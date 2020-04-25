Cal Expo COVID-19 testing site has yet to meet its minimum testing numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Widespread testing is one of the benchmarks Governor Gavin Newsom says California will have to meet before the state opens back up.

Sacramento County’s Verily testing site at Cal Expo is able to test significantly more people than they were actually testing, turning away people seeking testing and telling them they don’t qualify.

“I was really shocked and I was a little bit scared,” Pharren Quimby said after learning she had not qualified to take the COVID-19 test at Cal Expo.

She said it was unexpected because she said she had been in direct contact with two people who tested positive for the virus.

“That’s pretty serious if you have direct contact but, yeah, that wasn’t the case,” Quimby explained.

To qualify for testing you have to pass an online screening that asks about your exposure to an infected person, travel history, profession, age, symptoms, preexisting conditions and whether you’re pregnant.

In some cases, even people with all the symptoms listed in addition to preexisting conditions were being turned away.

“It was very frustrating because I don’t want to infect anyone if I have it,” Robyn Porter said.

Porter, an elementary school teacher, had a fever and cough for weeks, but Project Baseline turned her down.

Testing sites initially had strict criteria for testing because tests were limited and reserved for the most at-risk populations and frontline workers.

However one month into testing at Cal Expo, Project Baseline has never met its minimum testing numbers.

According to Sacramento County officials, they have the ability to test more than 350 people a day but average less than half that number.

“That’s very frustrating and not very truthful and honest,” Porter said.

So if they’re not full, why couldn’t people like Porter and Quimby get tested? FOX40 took that question to Gov. Newsom on Thursday.

“Yes, we are adjusting those guidelines and have done so and making sure we socialize them throughout our entire testing system,” Newsom explained.

But that still was not happening at Cal Expo.

Friday morning, health officials announced action:

… Verily test sites have been updated to allow anyone who has at least one symptom of COVID-19 to be tested. That change will go into effect starting today. California Department of Public Health