SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People are expected to pack Cal Expo this weekend for the Sacramento Home and Garden Show.

The event — like many others — was put on pause last year.

Rachel Hill with the Sacramento Home and Garden Show said they’re preparing for one busy weekend, with eight to 10 thousand people expected to show up for the three-day event.

“This is our first show back from COVID,” Hill told FOX40. “So our show was actually the last show before the world shut down.”

Three ladies, including Hill, run the entire event, which aims to show the latest and greatest in home innovation. With more than 140 vendors, the show covers everything from window upgrades to cabinet troubles to going more energy efficient.

“But we also have a couple of cool craftsmen. One who does more of that rustic look that you might have but also more of that modern furniture,” Hill explained.

Hill said it’s been tough getting back into the swing of things but told FOX40 signs are pointing to a strong weekend

“Excited for visitors to come out and have a good time,” she said.

Tickets are $7 at the gate and the event runs through Sunday. Click or tap here for more details.