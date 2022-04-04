SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Cal Expo is hosting a family assistance center to help victims affected by the mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Six people were killed and 12 more were injured after multiple shooters opened fire in downtown Sacramento.

“Now families of those killed are left to deal with the loss of their loved ones,” said Nina Acosta, program manager of the victim witness program at Cal Expo.

Acosta said her goal is to give hope and help those who need it most.

“We have the American Red Cross and we have the law enforcement chaplaincy along with victim witness advocates that are all there to provide support to family members,” Acosta said.

She encourages family members of the victims to connect with the victim compensation board which can provide a variety of resources.

Sacramento City Council candidate Caity Maple is assisting those affected by the tragedy financially.

Maple created a Go-Fund-Me page for the incident.

“I thought this would be a great way for the community to come together to raise funds for them so that they don’t have to do it themselves,” Maple said.

The fundraiser’s goal is $50,000 with all of the money going towards family members of the victims killed on Sunday.

The family assistance center at Cal Expo will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday until Friday.