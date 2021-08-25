Cal Expo mass vaccination site sees slight uptick in appointments as officials push third vaccine dose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The push to vaccinate Californians continues as health officials suggest additional doses could be needed.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for a third dose of certain COVID-19 vaccines in a small group of people, already contributing to a slight uptick in demand.

Cal Expo, one of Sacramento County’s mass vaccination sites, is seeing a slight uptick in people seeking vaccines, and some of those are third doses.

Friday will mark two weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended third vaccine doses, under very specific circumstances, for people who are moderately to severely immune-compromised.

For people in that group, who’ve gotten two Pfizer or Moderna shots, the CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after receiving the second dose.

Cal Expo said they’ve seen a relatively small amount of people requesting that third dose, possibly because only an estimated 3% of the U.S. adult population qualifies.

County officials shared a list of conditions that would qualify someone for the third dose, but officials recommend getting professional advice.

Who needs a third COVID-19 vaccine dose?

“We really are encouraging people to reach out to their medical providers to see if they qualify for this dose and to make an appointment to get the vaccine,” Rachel Allen, the county’s immunization program manager, told FOX40.

Booster shots, on the other hand, would be widely available. Health officials from the CDC and FDA announced, starting Sept. 20, booster shots will be available to people fully vaccinated with the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer shots.

This comes after data shows the vaccines become less effective after six months.