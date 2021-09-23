Cal Fire: Arson suspect arrested in connection to fire along highway in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire officials arrested a woman on suspicion of arson along a highway south of Ione.

Around 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 13, fire personnel and law enforcement were dispatched to a call about a woman seen running away from a fire along Highway 104.

Kandice MacDiarmid, 47, was detained by an Ione Police Department officer for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia, Cal Fire reported.

Officials said MacDiarmid was later taken into custody by Cal Fire law enforcement and booked into the Amador County Jail on suspicion of arson and other related charges.

Cal Fire said they’ve made 103 arson arrests between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31.