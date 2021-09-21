Cal Fire: Arson suspected in fire that started under Foresthill Bridge in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — State and local investigators determined someone intentionally started a wildfire that burned over 400 acres in the Auburn State Recreation Area earlier this month.

Cal Fire law enforcement has not provided any details about who started the Bridge Fire under the Foresthill Bridge at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 5.

The fire spread across Foresthill Road and temporarily closed one of the region’s most beloved state parks.

Hundreds of Placer County residents were told to evacuate, but no homes were lost.

It was fully contained by Sept. 14.

As it continues to investigate, Cal Fire is asking anyone with more information about the Bridge Fire to call its Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.