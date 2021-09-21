September 24 2021 03:30 pm

Cal Fire: Arson suspected in fire that started under Foresthill Bridge in Auburn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — State and local investigators determined someone intentionally started a wildfire that burned over 400 acres in the Auburn State Recreation Area earlier this month.

Cal Fire law enforcement has not provided any details about who started the Bridge Fire under the Foresthill Bridge at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 5.

The fire spread across Foresthill Road and temporarily closed one of the region’s most beloved state parks.

Hundreds of Placer County residents were told to evacuate, but no homes were lost.

It was fully contained by Sept. 14.

As it continues to investigate, Cal Fire is asking anyone with more information about the Bridge Fire to call its Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News