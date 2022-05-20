CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — As another year of drought sets in on California CAL FIRE is taking preemptive measures by suspending burn permits in high fire risk areas across the state.

The suspension will begin at midnight on May 23 and will ban all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris like branches and leaves.

These are the counties where burn permits are suspended:

Alpine

Amador

El Dorado

Eastern Sacramento

Nevada

North-Eastern San Joaquin

Placer County

Yuba

“We are experiencing drought conditions and extreme fire weather much earlier than usual for this time of year,” Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim said. “Although debris burning is useful to reduce flammable vegetation, the conditions in the Amador-El Dorado Unit have reached the point where debris burning poses an unacceptable risk of starting a wildfire.”

For those still looking to prepare CAL FIRE suggests the following:

Clear all dead and or dying Vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

“California wildfires continue to threaten our communities,” CAL FIRE Director Chief Joe Taylor said. “With the conditions set for an early start of the 2022 fire season, it is imperative that we collectively take preventative steps now to prepare and we ask all Californians to do their part in wildfire preparedness.”