EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire says a part of Highway 50 near Cameron Park is closed due to a grass fire.

Fire crews are battling a 5-acre fire between Durock Road and Highway 50.

Durock Road is closed to traffic and the eastbound lanes on the highway are closed at the Cameron Park Drive exit.

Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders for people between the area of north Durock Road and U.S. Highway 50.