Cal Fire contains small, wind-fueled fires across Northern California

Vegetation fire burns on the west shore of Lake Tahoe in Meeks Bay June 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy of North Tahoe Fire Protection District)

MEEKS BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire crews in El Dorado and Calaveras counties and have stopped the forward spread of two wind-fueled fires burning Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials announced the first fire was burning vegetation off of Highway 89 and Rubicon Drive in Meeks Bay at 4:10 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was fueled by gusty winds but crews were able to stop the fire’s spread at about 2.5 acres with a quick and heavy response

The fire is about 20% contained.

The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit for Cal Fire says firefighters are also responding to a fire in Valley Springs near Mockingbird Hill Lane and Vista Del Lago Drive.

That fire, being called the Mockingbird Fire, is at 2 acres and has had its forward progress stopped as well.

Firefighters at both sites will be mopping up hotspots and reinforcing their control lines to lower the risk to nearby structures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.