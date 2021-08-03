Cal Fire crews put out multiple small foothill fires, warns of fire danger conditions this week

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – Drivers traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 between Rocklin and Auburn can see several burn scars on the side of the highway.

The charred dirt is the remains of separate fires that broke out in recent weeks, and due to their readiness, Cal Fire crews were able to keep them small.

“The public needs to be very cognizant that the fuels are very receptive. It’s easy for a fire to start. There’s potential for rapid fire growth,” explained Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jim Hudson.

Hudson says Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit extinguished four fires on Tuesday.

“It’s not just the big fires. In every county across the state, we are responding to multiple fires a day. It could be five fires. It could be ten fires. Cal Fire’s mission is to contain 95% of all fires at ten acres or less, and we’re very successful meeting the mission,” Hudson said.

Firefighters in El Dorado County also had a busy Tuesday, containing a brush fire in Coloma to just one acre.

While the Dixie Fire continues to rage in Plumas and Butte counties, red flag conditions are forecasted for that area Wednesday and Thursday.

“The relative humidity in the air, the wind speed, the fuel moisture. Heat is also a factor, how it warms the fuels and makes them more receptive to ignitions,” Hudson explained.

Hudson said all those factors could create explosive fire behavior.

Although the red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service is limited to the northeast part of the state, fire danger will be elevated throughout Northern California this week.

Firefighters are asking for cooperation from all Californians.

“And really be cognizant of everything you do. Any heat source you are creating, you need to be aware of that and understand the conditions and the fuels that we have currently across the state of California,” Hudson advised.